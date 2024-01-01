PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.84 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.