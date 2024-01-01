PegNet (PEG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $534.02

PegNet (PEG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $79.31 million and $534.02 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet was first traded on August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official message board for PegNet is medium.com/@pegnetcash. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.cash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews.

PegNet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEGNET (CHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PEGNET has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PEGNET is 0.03572961 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $511.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

