PDS Planning Inc Sells 2,783 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $28.79 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

