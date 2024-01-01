PDS Planning Inc Purchases 456 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,094,000 after buying an additional 69,506 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

