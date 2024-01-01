PDS Planning Inc Purchases 253 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $215.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

