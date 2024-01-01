PDS Planning Inc Has $424,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after buying an additional 555,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $210.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

