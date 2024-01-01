PDS Planning Inc Has $322,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

