PDS Planning Inc Has $241,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 27,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Medtronic stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

