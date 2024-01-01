PDS Planning Inc Buys 38 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $299.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.21. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $241.68 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

