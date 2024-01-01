Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $51,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $294.88 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

