Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Increased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $174.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average of $161.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

