Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.0 %

NVO opened at $103.45 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $464.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

