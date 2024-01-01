Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Northeast Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 53.1% annually over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NECB opened at $17.74 on Monday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $251.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 758,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 82.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 100,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 84,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.