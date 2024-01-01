NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.77. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

