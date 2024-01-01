Netrum Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $53.09 Million (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Netrum has a market capitalization of $53.09 million and $3,502.30 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $24.81 or 0.00057868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.80842649 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.