Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $146.31 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $146.31 million and $1.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,651.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00171851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00618244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00386309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00248034 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

