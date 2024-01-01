Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

