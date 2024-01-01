Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $379.60 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

