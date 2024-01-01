Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ META opened at $353.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $117.74 and a one year high of $361.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

