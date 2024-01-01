Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

MRK opened at $109.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $276.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

