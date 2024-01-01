Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Borer Denton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

