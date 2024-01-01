Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lifted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $222.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

