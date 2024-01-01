Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Stephens lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $352.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.66 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.