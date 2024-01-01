Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$27.87 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.00.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.4600639 earnings per share for the current year.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
