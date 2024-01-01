Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$27.87 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.4600639 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

