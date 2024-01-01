Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $159.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average is $143.04. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

