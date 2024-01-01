Lake Street Financial LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.5% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,166,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,756. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $207.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

