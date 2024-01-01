Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $477.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $379.60 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

