iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $173.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $174.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

