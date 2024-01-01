iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.994 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

