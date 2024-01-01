iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $477.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $379.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.11 and a 200-day moving average of $447.08. The company has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

