iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $379.60 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

