iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.27 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.