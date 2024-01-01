Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $409.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

