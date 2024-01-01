Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.
Intel Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.
Intel Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
About Intel
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.
