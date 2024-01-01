Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Intel were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.25 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

