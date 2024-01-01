Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 86,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 187,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $232.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.