Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.6% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $409.52 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.15 and its 200-day moving average is $374.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

