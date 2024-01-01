Hoertkorn Richard Charles Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $77.32 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

