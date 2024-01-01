Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 1,022 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $477.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $453.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $379.60 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

