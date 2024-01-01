HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HONE shares. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HONE

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.