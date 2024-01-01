Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 13,118 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 96.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 50.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,599,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 83.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,979 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,397.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

