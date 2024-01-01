Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,216 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.53 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

