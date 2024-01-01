Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,300 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the November 30th total of 536,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,397,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $977,965 over the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after purchasing an additional 194,067 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,511,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,198,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $35,680,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 768,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $39.93 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

