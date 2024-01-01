Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Lowered by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 171,184 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for 3.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Gentex worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 98,058.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after buying an additional 3,442,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4,004.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,675,000 after buying an additional 2,216,318 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Gentex



Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

