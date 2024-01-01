General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.7% during the third quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $127.63 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

