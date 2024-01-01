Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $565.65 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $573.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $519.53 and a 200-day moving average of $516.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

