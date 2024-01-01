Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $187.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day moving average is $163.20. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

