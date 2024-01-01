Garrison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 2.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $243.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.