Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 7,900 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.4% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $105,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 178.3% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 67.8% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $582.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $553.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

