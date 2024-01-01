Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,700 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.